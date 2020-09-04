Top 20 jobs in healthcare for 2020

Medical Technology Schools developed a list of the top healthcare careers for 2020 based on career growth trajectory, salary, flexibility and return on investment.

Here are the top 20 careers:

1. Physical therapist

2. Dental hygienist

3. Physician assistant

4. Nurse practitioner

5. Physician

6. Registered nurse

7. Occupational therapist

8. Home health aide

9. Diagnostic medical sonographer

10. Licensed practical or licensed vocational nurse

12. Dental assistant

13. Medical assistant

14. Medical or clinical laboratory technician

15. Pharmacist

16. Surgeon

17. Radiologic technologist

18. Surgical technologist

19. Dentist

20. Emergency medical technician or paramedic

