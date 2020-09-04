Top 20 jobs in healthcare for 2020
Medical Technology Schools developed a list of the top healthcare careers for 2020 based on career growth trajectory, salary, flexibility and return on investment.
Here are the top 20 careers:
1. Physical therapist
2. Dental hygienist
3. Physician assistant
4. Nurse practitioner
5. Physician
6. Registered nurse
7. Occupational therapist
8. Home health aide
9. Diagnostic medical sonographer
10. Licensed practical or licensed vocational nurse
12. Dental assistant
13. Medical assistant
14. Medical or clinical laboratory technician
15. Pharmacist
16. Surgeon
17. Radiologic technologist
18. Surgical technologist
19. Dentist
20. Emergency medical technician or paramedic
