HCA settles physician nonpayment suit

HCA Healthcare and Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Hospital have settled a nonpayment suit after a physician sued both entities alleging breach of contract and nonpayment, the Citizen Times reported Aug. 15.

Here's are four things ASCs need to know:

1. In January 2022, psychiatrist Gerald Travis, MD, and Carolina Mountain Psychiatry filed a suit claiming the defendants did not pay for on-call child psychiatric and medical resident training and supervision services at the agreed upon rate.

2. They asked for more than $25,000 in damages.

3. Nancy Lindell, a Mission Health spokesperson, said in a statement shared with Becker's that "We do not comment on litigation, but are pleased that this case has been dismissed."

4 The parties agreed to a settlement in March after a seventh-hour mediation.