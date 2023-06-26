From patient care to workforce management: 49 healthcare leaders share the best part about their jobs

From improving the lives of patients to creating a healthy and cohesive workplace, 49 healthcare leaders — including surgeons, CEOs, administrators and more — told Becker's the best part about their jobs.

Question: What is the best part about your job?

Adam Bruggeman, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at Texas Spine Care Center (San Antonio): I am honored to sit as the chair of the Council on Advocacy for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, which allows me to advocate for orthopedic surgeons and our patients from across the country. I have been fortunate to spend significant time educating members of Congress on the issues that matter most to our practices and help forge a better future for musculoskeletal health.

Alejandro Badia, MD. Hand and Upper Limb Surgeon at Badia Hand to Shoulder Center (Doral, Fla.): While perhaps a cliché, the best part of being a physician is the joy one receives in helping one's fellow man. While simple, the greatest thinkers have always suggested that the greatest happiness is found in helping others. This is particularly true today, since very often the financial remuneration, not to mention the liability and effort exerted, are alone not reasons to practice medicine. Furthermore, the lack of control in healthcare delivery has led to an epidemic of "moral injury" although many choose to call this "burnout." I vehemently disagree with this overused term, since physicians are resilient and have demonstrated a great capacity to work long and arduous hours as evidenced by years of residence training, sometimes referred to as a prolonged bootcamp. However, most physicians willingly undergo this rite of passage because of the rewards it brings us in being a healer to another human being. That cannot be taken away by all the bureaucracy, control issues and decreasing reimbursement most of us are experiencing. The feeling is unique.

Alex Portillo, RN, BSN. Administrator of Manhattan Surgery Center (New York City): Working my way up from a staff circulating registered nurse to the administrator of the entire surgery center, the best part of my job is twofold. First, being able to understand everything my staff is going through because of my experiences in their shoes, I can better provide for their well-being so they have the best work experience that I can give to them. Second, having the versatility to be a resource in literally every department — from giving scrub techs lunch relief if someone is on vacation that day, to helping with scheduling if we get an influx of add-ons, to troubleshooting and fixing downed equipment. I love fixing things and figuring things out keeps the joy in my position.

Alfonso del Granado. Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (Lubbock, Texas): It may sound corny, but the best part of my job is helping provide my physicians and staff with the tools they need to provide excellent care to our patients. Sometimes it's securing supplies or equipment, sometimes it's hiring or contracting additional support staff, and oftentimes it's helping to resolve personal and interpersonal issues that are diminishing their satisfaction and engagement. Sometimes a colleague will complain when people present a challenge and my reply is always, "Great! That's why we have jobs!"

Alyson Engle, MD. Pain Medicine Physician at Northwestern Medical Group (Chicago): The best part of my job is building others up to empower them to do their job that they love. Working with people and building teams to create a culture of community in the workplace brings me the most joy.

Alyson Hughes, MSN, RN. Director of Nursing at Andrews Institute Surgery Center (Gulf Breeze, Fla.): I feel as a nursing administrator part of my role is assessing, diagnosing, planning, implementing and evaluating procedures/processes and how they impact nursing staff and our organization. The best part of my job is hearing from a staff member that there is an issue and working through improvement processes to help make our facility better and safer. Our frontline staff is our best asset. Listening to them, planning and problem solving with the end goal of improving their work environment and patient care is the highlight of the work I do.

Andre Blom. Chief Executive Officer of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (Des Plaines, Ill.): The best part of my job is the "unknown" aspect of healthcare, matched by innovation that is required to keep pace with service delivery.

Barbara Smith. Administrator of Coastal Virginia Surgery Center (Newport News): I am fortunate to have a great staff, which makes working with them the best part of my job. When faced with issues, I know we can get together, discuss them and come up with solutions we can work with because we are all on the same page. I know how lucky I am.

BJ DiMartini. Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Best Surgeries and Therapies (Cincinnati): At highest priority, the most rewarding part of my job is creating a diverse team of healthcare professionals who are motivated and inspired every day to achieve our common care goals to improve the lives of our patients and their families within our community. We wholeheartedly enjoy delivering high-quality patient care and patient satisfaction because we don't just view our care as an evaluation of metrics. Our philosophy is to faithfully uphold the highest standards of professional skill sets and technological advancements that help as many people as possible.

Bobby Rouse Jr. Chief Financial Officer of One GI: Variety. From interacting with our team to complex problem solving, everyday is fast paced, challenging and never boring.

Brian Cole, MD. Managing Partner of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Associate Chair of the Department of Orthopedics at Rush Oak Park Hospital and Professor in the Department of Orthopedics at Rush Medical College (Chicago): The best part of my job IS my job! We as physicians have answered a calling. Along with that calling is immense satisfaction and fulfillment. A gift that gives every clinic day, every consultation and every treatment and surgery that leads to a successful outcome of less pain and more function.

Bruce Feldman. Associate Administrator of SUNY Downstate Medical Center (New York City): The best part of my job is seeing patients satisfied with the quality of care they received at our facility. It is also nice to see that their reason for needing surgery has been addressed. I also enjoy working with my staff and creating a team atmosphere and strong work ethic.

Charles Roberts, MD. Pain Management Specialist at OrthoCincy (Crestview Hills, Ky.): The best part of my job is that I am able to empower others to do more; both patients and staff. In a sense the work we do frees people from physical, mental and emotional bonds that are holding them back. It is also a treasure to work with a group of likeminded people who are seeking to encourage and empower others through better physical health.

Christina McDonald. Administrator of Fort Sutter Surgery Center (Sacramento, Calif.): Being an administrator at a surgery center brings hard work and never-ending challenges as we strive to maintain patient safety. I am here for those challenges. The best part of my job is bringing my team (physicians, staff and my health system partner — Sutter Health) together to find solutions for patient care issues. This platform allows my team to align in so many ways, and I'm grateful for any opportunity to uplift our community. Leadership is not about climbing a corporate ladder, but serving the community we all share, and that is the best part of my job.

Crystal Marcum. Chief Operating Officer of Pain Care (Stockbridge, Ga.): The best part of my job is helping to build future leaders. Educating and mentoring new administrators into what builds a company and how to motivate staff is a big passion of mine. I don't think enough of business focuses on the psychological component of change management.

Deanna Sasaki-Adams, MD. Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): The best part of my job is my ability to engage with residents and students who are eager to learn and represent the future of neurosurgery. Neurosurgery is increasingly a team sport, and it is refreshing to see colleagues from different disciplines working together for the common good of the patient. As medical director of our neuroscience service line, I am excited about the prospect of streamlining our operational efficiency for the benefit of both patients and providers.

Elisa Auguste. Administrator of Precision Care Surgery Center (East Setauket, N.Y.) and Board Member of the New York Association of ASCs (Albany): The best parts of my job are the patients and my team. Everyone is unique and has a story. Patients come to us hurt in some way looking for treatment. My team and I are with these patients throughout the booking process until after the surgery is completed. We spend so much time speaking with the patients that they become family. I am fortunate enough to work with a team of the best professionals who treat each other and every single patient like family. Our patients are the reason why we open our doors every day and the quality care my team provides keeps patients coming back. Precision Care and its patients are my family, and they are the reason why I love my job.

Fawn Esser Lipp, BSN. Executive Director at the Surgery Center LLC (Franklin, Wis.): The best part of my job is working in an environment where positive change can happen immediately. There aren't any "big hoops or thick red tape" to jump through. I can focus on quality patient care and a healthy workplace so much easier in an ASC.

Genevieve Kragness, PhD, RN. Nurse Manager of Surgical Services at Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center: The best part of my job is facilitating the wonderful work of my teams and each individual on them. I enjoy taking their concerns and ideas forward as their administrative representative. I also love problem solving and being able to implement creative solutions to the unique staffing issues we face post-pandemic.

Geri Eaves, BSN, RN. Administrator of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin): The best part of my job as the administrator of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center is having the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of patients every day.

Jason Goodwin, RN. Associate Professor of Nursing at Sacramento (Calif.) City College and Surveyor at AAAHC: The best part of my job is having an influence on the quality and safety that our patients depend on. In my surveys for AAAHC, I always take the approach of an educator. It will take us all to overcome the challenges we face as our model changes, and we need mentors and sources of trust in our leadership.

Jitander Dudee, MD. Surgeon at Medical Vision Institute (Lexington, Ky.): One of the most gratifying aspects of being an eye surgeon is the ability to improve or restore vision in patients. Helping someone regain their eyesight or significantly enhance their visual capabilities can have a profound impact on their quality of life. Witnessing the joy it brings to patients can be incredibly rewarding. Today's efficient use of advanced technology in the ASC can yield almost immediate improvements in patients' vision. It is satisfying to develop meaningful relationships with patients and staff members from diverse backgrounds, providing personalized care and support as part of a smoothly operating team.

Joe O'Brien, MD. Medical Director of Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery at VHC Health (Arlington, Va.): The best part of my job is interacting with grateful patients. Spine surgery is inherently difficult with risk and challenge in every surgery. Helping someone live a fuller life is priceless. When the patient expresses gratitude, it really recharges my soul.

John Polikandriotis, PhD. CEO of South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (Stuart): These are things I consider to be the best part of my job:

I get to help create a meaningful and positive impact for my organization, my community and entire healthcare ecosystem. I get to invest and empower others to help them reach their full potential. I get to form genuine connections that establish a network of support that extends beyond the job. I get to continuously learn through self-reflection and personal development.

John Prunskis, MD. CEO and Medical Director of the Illinois Pain & Spine Institute (Elgin): I enjoy precise diagnosis and treatment of painful conditions. When I see patients first as a new consult, I know they are at their worst. I enjoy watching the patients improve with my care using state-of-the-art, data-supported techniques. Being in an ASC with lower infection rates, less politics and hassle than a hospital is rewarding.

Johnny Russell. Director of Area Operations at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): There are many parts I consider the best. I would have to say the ability to be a patient advocate and see the changes we make on a daily basis to ensure high quality, affordable care is available to all in the community. Knowing you can be a part of something bigger and better for our patients is rewarding.

Joseph D'Agostino. Administrator at Advanced Surgery Center Perimeter and Gwinnett Advanced Surgery Center (Snellville, Ga.): I work for a healthcare system that prides itself on the highest quality patient outcomes while offering the latest technology for surgical procedures and other medical ancillary services. Our brand and reputation is well respected within the local community. We have a growing market presence and I feel supported by my executive leadership. With this autonomy and empowerment, I have created and sustained multiple facility environments where patient satisfaction, surgeon satisfaction and employee satisfaction are optimized.

Kayla Schneeweiss-Keene, BSN, RN. ASC Administrator of Mann Cataract Surgery Center (Houston): The best part of my job is leadership; growing and building up the team's confidence. I get excited when they learn something that can make them a better leader and/or teammate.

Manoj Mehta, MD. Medical Director at Endoscopy Center of the North Shore (Wilmette, Ill.): The best part of my job is making a meaningful impact on people's lives. They either feel better — we've done something physical they may not even recognize the importance of (like removing a big polyp) — or at the very minimum offering reassurance. It is gratifying, and I cannot imagine having picked a better career.

Mark Chaplick, DO. Pain Management Specialist at Midwest Pain Management Center (Lee's Summit, Mo.): The best part about my job is the variety and complexity of pain patients I see daily. Getting to understand their needs and setting out on a treatment regimen individualized for each patient gives me great professional satisfaction.

Mark Mayo. Administrator of Associated Surgical and Owner of Mark Mayo Health Care Consultants (Chicago): The best part of my job as an ASC consultant is to work closely with entrepreneur-minded physicians and their dedicated team in creating new surgery centers. We learn from each other as we bring a new surgery center to serve a need in the community. I believe in the value and role of ASCs in our healthcare system and always promote the goals of quality and patient-centered care.

Mark McDonald, MD. CEO of the Institute for Orthopedic Surgery Hospital (Lima, Ohio): Managing a professional workforce to provide the highest quality orthopedic hospital care in an efficient and safe manner. I love seeing empowered employees reach their maximum potential and the confidence and self-satisfaction it provides.

Melissa Rice. Administrator of Ravine Way Surgery Center (Glenview, Ill.): The best part of my job is leading a team environment and learning a lot from my employees by collaborating with them on projects and finding solutions to issues that arise. Having their voice be heard allows for a great culture to be cultivated.

Michael Powers. Administrator of Children's West Surgery Center (Knoxville, Tenn.): The best part about my job is being an autonomous leader and creating a culture of a place that not only I love working at, but where individuals find it a great place to work. Where they feel valued, supported, and what they do each day makes a difference. By creating processes and the culture we are able to experience patients, families and physicians love to come to our facility; our center enjoys excellent patient and financial outcomes and superb employee, patient and physician satisfaction scores.

Nathan Sheridan. Director of Radiology at Advanced Cardiac and Vascular Amputation Prevention Centers (Grand Rapids, Mich.): I would say the best part of my job is helping the organization grow and provide high quality care to more patients. I started working in the outpatient setting over four years ago, and the first thing I noticed is how happy patients are to be receiving care in a more laid back, nurturing environment. In contrast to a hospital setting, where patients often seem anxious and apprehensive of being there, the patients we treat in our facilities are excited and grateful to be here. Being part of a team whose mission is to reach as many patients as possible and give them an outpatient option is truly rewarding.

Nauman Chaudhry, MD. Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of South Florida Lakeland Neurosciences Center: The best part of my job is the autonomy and incredible support I have received from my hospital leadership to be able to care for our large community since I started here. Our hospital is annually cited as one of the busiest emergency rooms in the country, not just the state of Florida. The shared vision between myself, my USF Chair Harry van Loveren, MD, and the leadership at Lakeland Regional Hospital under President Tim Regan, MD, and vice presidents Patrick Phillips, Terry Hamilton and Sheena Butts is to create a "Spine Center of Excellence" for our large and growing community in Lakeland, Fla., and surrounding areas. Our leadership has invested in the latest enabling technologies in neurosurgery including neuronavigation with diffusion tensor imaging capabilities for brain tumor surgery, minimally invasive equipment and robotic assisted spine surgery. As a result, our group can offer comprehensive care in adult and pediatric spine surgery including deformity/scoliosis, degenerative disease, myelopathy, trauma, osteomyelitis, oncology and revision spine surgery. We have also made significant strides in our workflow to treat our spinal cord injury patients in an expeditious manner. Thanks to concerted efforts by my ER/Trauma colleagues including Fred Blind, MD, anesthesia, and radiology teams, we created a "Spinal Cord Injury Task Force" to optimize our treatment paradigm in SCI. As a result, we are often beating national averages from time to arrival to spinal decompression/stabilization in the OR. That being said, we are far from where we want to be, and we are hungry to further improve the care for our patients. I am very fortunate to be surrounded by a team that is open to regularly reviewing our deficiencies with plans to improve so we can offer the best possible care to our patients.

Omar Khokhar, MD. Partner at Illinois GastroHealth (Bloomington): In the clinic, it's acknowledging their illness and being able to explain things to them so they understand and feel heard. In the ASC, it's finding a precancerous polyp and removing it — no better feeling.

Patrick Garman. Executive Administrator at Spartan Health Surgicenter (Monongahela, Pa.): To witness and partake in this historical transformation taking place where we're seeing in the ASC industry the rapid migration of patient volumes from the hospital setting to the ambulatory surgery center environment. The ASC industry remains one of the very best and most valuable components in healthcare and continues to grow as a viable option despite challenges with staffing, costs and reimbursement. And most rewarding is working with a great staff and team of physicians where we strive to produce the very best outcomes and patient experiences in outpatient health care.

Philip Dodd, MD. Gynecologist at Memorial Medical Center Modesto (Calif.): The best part of my job every day is the relationships. First and foremost are my relationships with patients. As an OB-GYN, I get to care for patients along the entirety of their lives, whether it's when they are having babies or needing surgeries; many of the relationships I have built are over 25 years old now, and I love the longevity of these relationships. Second is the relationship with my staff and colleagues, supporting each other as we recover after the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing the healthcare workforce healing itself through wellness techniques and improvements for our patients. Lastly, I love being able to do robotic-assisted surgeries. When I began my career, most cases spent two to three nights in the hospital for a hysterectomy. Now, patients go home in two to four hours. An amazing change over the last 15 years.

Ranjan Sachdev, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at Sachdev Orthopedics (Easton, Pa.): The best part of my job is the freedom to evaluate newer technologies like ChatGPT and virtual reality and incorporate them in clinical practice for improving patient access and education. I am also excited to be involved in a project using AI to decrease burden of documentation and minimize insurance denials.

Rebecca Paine. Vice President and CFO of Beckley (W.Va.) Surgery Center: My role gifts me with the opportunity to be a part of the solution for healthcare in our community. We improve the quality of our patients' lives by providing a lower cost alternative in a safe environment. Most of our patients are elderly and live on a fixed income, so having a choice that fits their budget while also providing a high quality of care is very important. Reading the responses on our patient satisfaction surveys that sing the praises of our staff and physicians make all the challenges we face in the healthcare industry worth fighting for.

Rick Ngo, MD. Founder and Surgeon at Texas Surgical Specialists (Fort Worth): The best part of my job is being able to provide patients comfort, clarity and confidence regarding their surgical issue. My goal is to help patients make well-informed decisions that are best-suited for their individual situations. If that decision is to proceed with surgery, then my duty is to provide compassionate and expert care throughout the surgical journey.

Scott Kulstad. CEO of Chippewa Falls Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (Altoona, Wis.): The best part of my job is the people with whom we work and for whom we serve. There are very few professions that allow its workers the privilege of helping other people restore function, mobility, provide for their families, and the dignity that comes from independence. We're in such a position, and I am grateful for that privilege.

Scott Sigman, MD. Surgeon at OSA Orthopaedics (Chelmsford, Mass.): The best part of my job as an orthopedic surgeon is healing and keeping patients moving. It is a tremendous responsibility knowing that patients and family members put their confidence in me to make a demonstrable difference in their lives. It is a privilege to be an orthopedic healer of knees and shoulders left and right.

Suzi Cunningham. Administrator of Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Redlands, Calif.): Well, my husband always tells me, at least you're never bored. There is no statement truer than that. Every day brings new challenges and opportunities to learn and grow. And the ability to work alongside an incredibly gifted group of doctors and staff is the best education ever.

Thomas Moshiri, MD. Chief Business Officer at Arizona Pain Relief and Arizona Pain Specialists (Phoenix): As the chief business officer, I have the unique opportunity to merge my knowledge and experience as a physician with the business of healthcare. This is many doctors' weaknesses as we are not educated in the business of medicine when in medical school. I really appreciate all of the intelligence, intellectual flexibility and continuous acquisition of knowledge in healthcare law that is required to function at the highest level of private practice in order to remain profitable while providing exceptional care to patients.

Todd Currier. Administrator of Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center: The best part of my job is to work with a group of amazing providers and caregivers who are hyperfocused on quality of care and delivering an exceptional experience to our patients. I love the fact that we are an integral part of providing our community an alternative means of care that is safe, high quality and cost effective. Also, the rapid change in our day-to-day functions and ability to continue to expand and enhance our delivery of care provides additional motivation to continue to change the landscape of healthcare.

Tony Tsismenakis, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at DownEast Orthopedics (Bangor, Maine): By far, the best part of my job is seeing it make a difference, whether by making my community healthier or, on an individual basis, hearing my patients tell me that I've given them their or their family members' lives back.

Vishal Mehta, MD. President and Managing Partner at Fox Valley Orthopedics (Geneva, Ill.): No question the best part of my job is taking someone who is in pain and unable to function and giving them their life back with my own hands. Nothing is better than that. Though I love being involved in the strategy and execution required to navigate the ever changing healthcare landscape.