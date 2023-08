Daniel Castro, MD, will be sentenced in October for his role in a scheme to defraud benefit programs by performing medically unnecessary sinus surgeries, the Justice Department said Aug. 10.

From February 2015 to May 2017 at Bronson Battle Creek (Mich.) Hospital, Dr. Castro also billed for excisions of single lymph nodes, submandibular glands and other glands of the neck as if he performed modified radical or selective neck dissections.

In April, he pleaded guilty to making a false statement.