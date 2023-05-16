Cypress West to spend $3M modernizing newly acquired ASC

Healthcare property manager Cypress West Partners has acquired a 30,000-square-foot vacant medical office building with an ASC in Mesa, Ariz., according to a May 16 report from the Daily Independent.

The building was acquired from a local physician group that has operated it since 2002.

Cypress will invest $3 million in capital improvements, including modernizing the 10,000-square-foot ASC to licensing standards and providing two operating rooms with the ability to expand to four, according to the report.

The updates and improvements are expected to be complete in September 2024.