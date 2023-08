Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center has become the first ASC in the region to perform a robotic sacrocolpopexy using the da Vinci X robot.

Sacrocolpopexy treats pelvic organ prolapse and typically involves a six to eight-inch incision in the patient's abdomen.

The da Vinci robot offers a smaller incision, faster recovery, less pain and a decreased risk of infection, according to an Aug. 9 press release.