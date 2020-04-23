California to resume elective procedures

California Gov. Gavin Newsom began allowing hospitals to resume some elective surgeries April 22, NBC Bay Area reports.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Newsom viewed restarting elective procedures as the first step to reopen California businesses, but he did not give a date for when businesses could reopen.

2. A patient can undergo an elective procedure if leaving their condition unaddressed would allow it to become an emergency.

3. California had tested more than 465,000 people as of April 22, which is just over 1 percent of the state's population.

4. California never experienced a surge in COVID-19 patients because of strict social distancing measures.

