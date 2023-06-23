California physician convicted of illegally distributing oxycodone

San Jose, Calif.-based family medicine physician Donald Siao, MD, was convicted of 12 counts of illegally distributing oxycodone and hydrocodone.

According to evidence presented at trial, Dr. Siao had written 8,201 prescriptions for controlled substances between May 2016 and May 2017, according to a June 23 Justice Department news release. An investigation that followed resulted in Dr. Siao prescribed oxycodone and hydrocodone over 17 visits by four separate undercover law enforcement agents who complained only of vague pain or discomfort.

Dr. Siao had also prescribed dangerous opioids to a mother and son after the mother repeatedly claimed her pills had been lost or stolen and being advised that she was jailed for selling pills. Additionally, Dr. Siao prescribed opioids to her son after he overdosed twice.

A jury convicted Dr. Siao of 12 counts of distributing opioids outside the usual course of professional practice, the release said.