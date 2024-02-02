Business students tackle Piedmont's ASC problem

Atlanta-based Piedmont Hospital recently tasked a group of business students with determining how the hospital could stop losing so much of its surgical business to ASCs in the area, according to a Feb. 2 report from Technique.

The hospital is seeing a decline in surgical volumes due to the lower costs of ASC procedures. Often, patients see physicians at the hospital for an initial surgical appointment and then opt to undergo the procedure at an ASC instead.

The team of students determined that the hospital would need to create its own ASC to retain patients and grow profits, according to the report.

Several other hospital systems in the area, including Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, have created their own ASCs to make up for lost surgical volume.

Students recommended to Piedmont's C-suite leaders how many ASCs they should open, the locations and suggested services.