Average income by experience: nurse practitioners vs. physician assistants

The roles of nurse practitioner and physician assistant are two of the fastest-growing and top-rated jobs in healthcare.

Between 2021 and 2031, nurse practitioner jobs are expected to have increased by 46 percent, while physician assistant positions are projected to jump 28 percent, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

Nurse practitioner was ranked the second-best job in healthcare and physician assistant followed closely, ranking fourth, according to a U.S. News & World Report list. Physician dropped to the sixth spot in the latest rankings.

The average annual salary of a nurse practitioner is $118,000 and the average among physician assistants is $129,000, according to data from Medscape's APRN and Physician Assistant Compensation reports.

Here is the average yearly salary of nurse practitioners and physician assistants with varying years of experience:

Nurse practitioner Years of experience Average annual salary <5 $99,398* 6-10 $123,000 11-20 $135,000 21+ $135,000

Physician assistant Years of experience Average annual salary <5 $116,000 6-10 $132,000 11-20 $137,000 21+ $138,000

*Data from nurse.org

The surveys found that 48 percent of nurse practitioners feel satisfied with their income, whereas 56 percent of physician assistants responded that they feel fairly compensated.