The 4 fastest-growing healthcare jobs 

Nurse practitioners, medical and health services managers, and physician assistants are among the top 20 fastest growing jobs, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

The report listed the 20 occupations with the highest projected growth between 2021 and 2031.

Here are the four medical jobs that made the list, according to their rank, followed by how they are projected to grow during that period:

1. Nurse practitioners: 46 percent

15. Medical and health services managers: 28 percent

17. Physician assistants: 28 percent

20. Physical therapist assistants: 26 percent