ASCs Inc. rebrands, changes name

Healthcare advisory firm ASCs Inc. has changed its name to Physician Transaction Advisors to "more accurately reflect" its services.

In the last 20 years, PTA has represented more than 300 group practices, surgery centers, surgical hospitals and specialty facilities, according to an Aug. 22 release sent to Becker's.

The new name and brand is reflective of how the firm has evolved over time to best represent the physician owners of group practices and surgical facilities, according to the release.