Here are four facts and updates about Texas ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:

1. There are 458 ASCs in Texas.

2. Texas is home to 51 of Newsweek's best ASCs of 2024.

3. Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate acquired Baylor Scott & White Frisco Medical Center in Texas.

4. Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Dallas-based Sweeney Eye Associates, marking its entry into the Texas market. Sweeney Eye Care has one ASC.