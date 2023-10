Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate acquired Baylor Scott & White Frisco Medical Center in Texas.

The 68-bed specialty hospital is a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White and United Surgical Partners International, both based in Dallas, according to an Oct. 18 Remedy news release.

The ASC has 11 operating rooms and offers services including orthopedics, urology, spinal care, and general surgery.