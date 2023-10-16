ASC network United Medical expands 20-year Oracle relationship

Ambulatory network United Medical, a multispecialty network with 225 healthcare providers, has expanded its 20-year relationship with electronic health record provider Oracle Health.

United has expanded the partnership for another seven years with plans to deploy Oracle's EHR at additional outpatient surgery centers and accountable care organizations within its network, according to an Oct. 16 press release.

By integrating the EHR across the whole United network, United facilities will use a single domain, central patient portal and billing system where caregivers and staff can manage the entire patient care journey.