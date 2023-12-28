ASC CEO loses bid to replace George Santos

New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center's CEO Austin Cheng has lost his bid to be put forth as the party's nominee in a special election runoff to replace unseated representative George Santos, according to a Dec. 7 report from CNN.

Mr. Cheng was one of three Democratic candidates screened by the Nassau County Democratic Committee after originally announcing his bid for U.S. Congress for New York's 3rd Congressional District on Sept. 27.

The Democrats instead endorsed former Congressional elect Tom Suozzi, who has spent nearly 10 years in New York politics as a mayor and county executive.

The special election will take place Feb. 13. Mr. Cheng is still eligible to win the seat in the 2024 general election in the fall.

While he has not updated his candidacy status, and his election website is still live, Mr. Cheng has changed his LinkedIn bio to "Former U.S. Congressional candidate."