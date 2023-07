Advertised salaries, vacancies for 25 ASC jobs

Job search engine Adzuna has examined average advertised salaries and vacancies in the U.S. for open and available jobs to fill across several different industries, including healthcare.

The company indexes job ads from more than 100,000 companies and more than 1,000 sources — from large job boards such as Monster to direct employers including Amazon, Walmart and Ford.

Here are advertised salaries and job vacancies for 25 ASC-related positions:

Nurse

Average advertised salary: $85,244

Advertised vacancies: 437,168

Nursing assistant

Average advertised salary: $62,592

Advertised vacancies: 104,275

Specialized physician

Average advertised salary: $302,903

Advertised vacancies: 55,378

Medical administrative assistant

Average advertised salary: $40,215

Advertised vacancies: 36,260

Physician

Average advertised salary: $232,426

Advertised vacancies: 34,828

Nurse practitioner

Average advertised salary: $136,559

Advertised vacancies: 30,628

Physician assistant

Average advertised salary: $123,382

Advertised vacancies: 24,400

Practice nurse



Average advertised salary: $79,606

Advertised vacancies: 19,423

Nurse manager



Average advertised salary: $109,845

Advertised vacancies: 9,485

Optometrist



Average advertised salary: $111,602

Advertised vacancies: 4,727

Medical director



Average advertised salary: $240,450

Advertised vacancies: 4,598

Support administrator



Average advertised salary: $56,305

Advertised vacancies: 4,550

Ambulatory surgery center administrator

Average advertised salary: $34,442

Advertised vacancies: 8

Ambulatory surgery center business manager

Average advertised salary: $51,500

Advertised vacancies: 34

Supply chain manager

Average advertised salary: $70,429

Advertised vacancies: 41,301

Healthcare revenue cycle manager

Average advertised salary: $73,280

Advertised vacancies: 368

Gastroenterologist

Average advertised salary: $126,850

Advertised vacancies: 2,671

Orthopedic nurse

Average advertised salary: $84,380

Advertised vacancies: 2,969

Surgeon

Average advertised salary: $73,829

Advertised vacancies: 216,280

Ophthalmologist

Average advertised salary: $195,932

Advertised vacancies: 5,209

Cardiologist

Average advertised salary: $145,063

Advertised vacancies: 17,887

Surgery receptionist

Average advertised salary: $42,720

Advertised vacancies: 115

Advanced practice registered nurses

Average advertised salary: $82,317

Advertised vacancies: 5,409

Ambulatory surgery center financial analyst

Average advertised salary: $48,972

Advertised vacancies: 1

Healthcare director

Average advertised salary: $113,533

Advertised vacancies: 1,810