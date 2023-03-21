AAAHC names 2023 quality improvement award winners

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has named the 2022-2023 winners of its annual Bernard A. Kershner Innovations in Quality Improvement Award, according to a March 21 press release sent to Becker's.

The primary care award was given to Princeton (N.J.) University Health Services for its study on increasing the effectiveness of gonorrhea and chlamydia screening and testing among patients at the campus health center. Over the eight week study term, testing increased from 44 percent to 76 percent.

The surgical and procedural care award was given to Texas Health Surgery Center in Arlington, which used a teammate satisfaction survey to study overall employee experience as related to patient safety.

Data showed where ASC employees were struggling and focused on improvement. Following corrective actions, employee experience index scores rose from 73.3 percent to 90 percent.

The award winners both showed the organization's 10 pillars of an effective quality improvement study, including purpose, benchmark and goals, data collection plan, evidence of data collection, data analysis, comparison to goal, corrective actions, re-measurement, additional corrective action and communication of findings.