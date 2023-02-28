A year of Optum's biggest deals: A timeline

From investing in value-based care to partnering with two health systems, healthcare giant Optum has made some major deals over the course of the past 11 months.

Here are the biggest deals Optum has made that Becker's has reported on since March 25:

March 2022

Optum purchased Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co. Refresh Mental Health which has a network of more than 300 outpatient sites across 37 states with more than 1,500 employees.

April 2022

Optum received clearance to buy a 30-location independent physician organization in Massachusetts after significantly increasing the amount it intended to pay for and invest in the group. Optum paid $236 million for Auburndale, Mass.-based Atrius Health, which includes 30 practice locations and 645 physicians and primary care providers.

June 2022

Optum Ventures announced it is investing in CareBridge, a value-based healthcare company for patients receiving home and community-based services.

July 2022

Optum purchased Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company for $300 million. Healthcare Associates of Texas offers family medicine, physical therapy, sleep medicine, a wellness clinic, pharmacy and lab and imaging services.

August 2022

Optum acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold, a multispecialty physician group, for around $2 billion. Kelsey-Seybold has cancer and women's health centers, ASCs and a sleep center.

January 2023

Optum inked two partnerships with health systems since the beginning of 2023 to add nearly 2,000 revenue cycle management and IT employees to their ranks. Optum partnered with Northern Light Health in Brewer, Maine, and Owensboro (Ky.) Health to take over administrative functions so the systems could focus on patient care. Around 1,400 Northern Light Health employees and 575 Owensboro Health employees are transitioning to Optum.

February 2023

UnitedHealth Group, Optum's parent company, closed a $5.4 billion deal to add home health and hospice company LHC Group to Optum's network. LHC Group will join Optum with 29,000 employees and more than 950 locations across 37 states.