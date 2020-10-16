9 recent health system restrictions and service suspensions due to COVID-19

Here are nine hospitals and health systems that have placed restrictions or suspensions on services due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks:

Visitor restrictions:

Visitor restrictions were put in place at UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.), according to an Oct. 15 report from NBC6.

The El Paso department of public health implemented new restrictions on visits to nursing homes and elder care facilities, according to an Oct. 15 Texas Tribune report.

Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health implemented visitor restrictions, according to an Oct. 15 report from WDJT.

Freeport, Ill.-based FHN Memorial Hospital announced visitor restrictions, according to an Oct. 13 report from FOX39.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Health System implemented visitor restrictions at their Rockford, Ill., area hospitals, according to an Oct. 9 report from WREX.

Appleton, Wis.-based ThedaCare implemented strict visitor restrictions in response to surging COVID-19 cases in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, Fox11News reported Oct. 6

Surgery suspensions and shifts:

Avera Health and Sanford Health, both based in Sioux Falls, S.D., are adjusting surgery plans to accommodate patient and staffing needs as COVID-19 cases surge, according to officials at the health systems.

State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health has activated its surge capacity plan to deal with the growing number of COVID-19 inpatients, including rescheduling some procedures, StateCollege.com reported Oct. 9.

Several Wisconsin hospitals are implementing waitlists for patients, canceling surgeries or transferring patients due to capacity constraints amid the state's surge in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, according to a Sept. 30 report from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.





