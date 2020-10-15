Physicians, legislators don't expect New York to halt elective surgeries during 2nd wave of COVID-19

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proactively managed the state's first response to COVID-19, halting elective procedures to preserve capacity for coronavirus patients, but the ramifications of the delay are still being worked through today, with some patients still waiting for their procedure.

The Buffalo News asked physicians and legislators questions on what the state's response to a second wave of COVID-19 cases would look like, including whether the state would shut down elective procedures again.

Rose Berkun, MD, anesthesiologist and University at Buffalo (N.Y.) associate professor of anesthesiology, doesn't think Mr. Cuomo would. Dr. Berkun said hospitals are better prepared to deal with the virus response now than they were in the early months of the pandemic, and have implemented several screening requirements to ensure procedures can be performed safely.

James Slough, MD, surgeon at Excelsior Orthopaedics in Amherst, N.Y., and Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, both agreed that the state likely wouldn't pause elective procedures if COVID-19 cases continue to elevate.

Read the entire article here.

