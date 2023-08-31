9 common examples of physician misbehavior

Bullying or harassing clinicians and staff members is the most common physician bad behavior witnessed in the workplace, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Behavior Report," published Aug. 30.

Here are the most common examples of physician bad behavior at work, and the percent of respondents who personally witnessed such behaviors:

1. Bullying or harassing clinicians and staff members: 32 percent

2. Making fun of or disparaging patients without their knowledge: 29 percent

3. Using racist language: 8 percent

4. Becoming physically aggressive with patients, clinicians or staff: 6 percent

5. Lying about credentials: 4 percent

6. Being inebriated: 4 percent

7. Bullying or harassing patients: 4 percent

8. Committing a crime: 3 percent

9. Trying to date a patient: 2 percent

10. Other: 8 percent