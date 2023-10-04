8 robotic surgery milestones in September

Here are eight feats involving robotic surgery that made headlines in September:

1. Brian Cohen, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and founder of Columbus, Ohio-based Cohen Orthopedics, completed 2,000 MAKO robotic joint replacement procedures. He was the first physician in South Central Ohio to perform robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement procedures.

2. Fremont, Calif.-based Washington Hospital Healthcare System debuted Think Surgical's TMINI miniature robotic system. The robotic system features a wireless handpiece that assists surgeons with performing total knee replacements.

3. Two presentations at the 2023 Congress of Neurological Surgeons vouched for the effectiveness of OnPoint Surgical's augmented reality and artificial intelligence platforms for use in spine, neurosurgical, orthopedic and robotic procedures.

4. Medical City Weatherford (Texas) completed its 100th orthopedic robotic surgery. The hospital is the region's only facility offering minimally invasive robotic knee surgery, and it uses 3D imaging and X-rays to help surgeons plan procedures.

5. Robert Burke, MD, founder of Pearland, Texas-based Dr. Burke Orthopedics, completed his 1,000th procedure using OrthAlign's technology for total hip and knee replacements. He was the first surgeon in the Houston area to use the technology.

6. Resurgens Orthopaedics' Austell, Ga., location became the first practice in the region to offer robotic assisted total knee replacements using Smith + Nephew's CORI Surgical System.

7. Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health Medical Center received its first two accreditations from the Surgical Review Corp. The center was named a Center of Excellence in robotic surgery as well as minimally invasive surgery.

8. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital performed its first total knee replacement surgery using robotic assistance.