7 hospital, health system layoffs in 3 weeks

Here are seven hospitals and health systems laying off employees that Becker's has reported on since June 1:

1. Billings (Mont.) Clinic will lay off workers as part of a restructuring plan to address financial and operational headwinds in today's healthcare environment. The layoffs are expected to affect approximately 27 or fewer positions.

2. Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health laid off 118 employees on June 21, including two from Allegheny Health Network.

3. Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Memorial Hospital laid off nine people to help ensure the hospital is staffed appropriately, and create financial stability for the future.

4. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., is making "a little over 100" layoffs amid financial challenges.

5. Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is laying off 75 workers and eliminating 100 job vacancies at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics.

6. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health laid off 47 employees from its IT department.

7. Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance is laying off 69 employees, reducing the hours of 15 others and eliminating 170 open positions in response to ongoing financial and operational pressures, including inflation and staff shortages.