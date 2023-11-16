6 specialties with pay increases of more than 10%

Of 21 specialties that saw increases in pay in the last year, six saw salary jumps of more than 10%, according to a survey by Medscape.

The "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties on their compensation, job satisfaction and other categories between October 2022 and January.

Here are the six specialties that saw pay increases of 10% or more in the last year:

• Oncology: 13% increase

• Gastroenterology: 11%

• Anesthesiology: 10%

• Radiology: 10%

• Critical care: 10%

• Urology: 10%