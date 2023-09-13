5 states with the highest, lowest income growth

California is the state with the highest income growth while Alaska has the lowest, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Sept. 12, WalletHub determined the happiest states in the U.S. The site compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. Those dimensions were evaluated using 30 metrics, including social well-being, number of work hours and safety.

Here are the states with the highest income growth:

1. California

2. Oregon

3. Washington

4. Idaho

5. Arizona

Here are the states with the lowest income growth:

1. Alaska

2. North Dakota

3. Wyoming

4. Connecticut

5. Oklahoma