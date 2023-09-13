5 states with the highest, lowest income growth

California is the state with the highest income growth while Alaska has the lowest, according to personal finance site WalletHub.
In a report released Sept. 12, WalletHub determined the happiest states in the U.S. The site compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. Those dimensions were evaluated using 30 metrics, including social well-being, number of work hours and safety.
Here are the states with the highest income growth:
1. California
2. Oregon
3. Washington
4. Idaho
5. Arizona
Here are the states with the lowest income growth:
1. Alaska
2. North Dakota
3. Wyoming
4. Connecticut
5. Oklahoma