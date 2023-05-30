5 of healthcare's highest-paid CFOs

The lowest yearly pay among five CFOs of large healthcare groups in 2022 was $3.3 million, whereas the highest was $15.18 million.

Here is what five CFOs earned since 2020, pulled from proxy statements filed in 2023.

Note: Total compensation can include salary, bonuses, stock and option awards, change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation earnings and other compensation.

John Rex, executive vice president and CFO of Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth Group:

2022: $15.8 million

2021: $14.6 million

2020: $12.6 million

William Rutherford, executive vice president and CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare:

2022: $5.1 million

2021: $7.2 million

2020: $6.1 million

Kevin Hammons, president and CFO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems:

2022: $4.2 million

2021: $5.9 million

2020: $3.1 million

Dan Cancelmi, CFO and executive vice president of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare:

2022: $3.6 million

2021: $9.4 million

2020: $7.2 million

Steve Filton, executive vice president and CFO of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services:

2022: $3.3 million

2021: $4.8 million

2020: $1.7 million