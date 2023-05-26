What Tenet executives have been paid in the last 5 years

The two highest-paying executives of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, saw base salary drops from 2021 to 2022 but overall compensation increases.

Here is what the three highest-paid Tenet executives earned since 2018, pulled from proxy statements filed in 2020 and 2023.

Ron Rittenmeyer, former executive chair

Mr. Rittenmeyer was named executive chair of Tenet in 2017. He retired in October 2022 and died 10 days later.

2022: $24.3 million, including a base salary of $1.2 million

2021: $18.7 million including a base salary of $1.5 million

2020: $16.7 million, including a base salary of $1.44 million

2019: $24.3 million, including a base salary of $1.2 million

2018: $15 million, including a base salary of $1.5 million

Note: Mr. Rittenmeyer did not take home his entire base salary in 2020. To help company employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated his salary earned from April through June to the Tenet Care Fund.

Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO and executive chair

Dr. Sutaria joined Tenet in 2019 and became CEO in 2021. He was promoted to executive chair in October following the death of Mr. Rittenmeyer.

2022: $24.3 million, including a base salary of $1.4 million

2021: $18.7 million, including a base salary of $1.15 million

2020: $8.58 million, including a base salary of $1 million

2019: $8.6 million, including a base salary of $961,539

Dan Cancelmi, CFO and executive vice president

2022: $3.6 million, including a base salary of $750,000

2021: $9.4 million, including a base salary of $686,575

2020: $7.2 million, including a base salary of $641,385

2019: $5.1 million, including a base salary of $618,000

2018: $3 million, including a base salary of $618,000