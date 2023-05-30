What HCA executives were paid in the last 5 years

The base pay among four of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's top executives took a dip in 2020 but bounced back — and then some — in the last two years.

Here is what the four highest-paid HCA executives earned since 2020, pulled from proxy statements filed in 2020 and 2023.

Samuel Hazen, CEO. Mr. Hazen was appointed CEO on Jan. 1, 2019, after serving as president and COO since 2016. He has worked for HCA for more than 40 years.

2022: $14,637,726 (Base salary of $1,509,751)

2021: $20,635,260 (Base salary of $1,480,148)

2020: $30,397,771 (Base salary of $1,342,115)

2019: $26,788,251 (Base salary of $1,425,000)

2018: $10,006,950 (Base salary of $1,120,167)

William Rutherford, executive vice president and CFO. Mr. Rutherford joined HCA in 1986 as a staff auditor. He served the company in a variety of roles, including director of operations support, before stepping into his current role in 2013.

2022: $5,058,078 (Base salary of $935,078)

2021: $7,163,022 (Base salary of $916,743)

2020: $6,134,778 (Base salary of $831,251)

2019: $6,323,179 (Base salary of $879,757)

2018: $6,801,384 (Base salary of $845,920)

Jon Foster, executive vice president and COO. Mr Foster was appointed COO on Jan. 1, 2023, after serving as president of HCA Healthcare's American Group since 2011.

2022: $4,148,211 (Base salary of $917,905)

2021: $6,046,102 (Base salary of $899,113)

2020: $8,556,247 (Base salary of $815,264)

2019: $761,079 (Base salary of $864,199)

2018: $4,531,843 (Base salary of $845,920)

Charles Hall, president of National Group. Mr. Hall announced his retirement from his role after 36 years with the organization on Aug. 17, 2022.

2022: $4,996,051 (Base salary of $917,905)

2021: $5,631,206 (Base salary of $899,113)

2020: $6,971,868 (Base salary of $815,264)

2019: $6,508,152 (Base salary of $864,199)

2018: $4,149,792 (Base salary of $845,920)