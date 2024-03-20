5 new numbers ASCs need to know

Here are five numbers that ASC leaders should pay attention to:

68%: The percentage of ASCs that were independent in 2023, according to a February report from VMG Health.

31.9%: The percentage of the industry's surgery centers that are owned by or affiliated with the top five ASC companies — United Surgical Partners International, SCA Health, AmSurg, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners — according to the VMG report.

5: The number of ASC procedures from the top 10 CPT codes from 2023 that are projected to experience a decline in reimbursements in 2024, according to the VMG report.

5.5%: The rate at which the average anesthesia rate declined from 2019 to 2023.

26%: The percentage of physicians who are considering leaving their primary roles as physicians to pivot to nonclinical careers, according to Medscape's "Physicians and Nonclinical Careers Report 2023."