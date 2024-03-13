5 ASC procedures seeing a reimbursement decline

Five ASC procedures are projected to experience a decline in reimbursements in 2024, according to a VMG Health report.
Here are the five procedures that may experience a decline in reimbursements:
63685 Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator
Estimated 2023 payment: $314
Estimated 2024 payment: $192
Percentage decline: 39%
27447 Total knee arthroplasty
Estimated 2023 payment: $263
Estimated 2024 payment: $255
Percentage decline: 3%
63650 Implantation of neuroelectrodes
Estimated 2023 payment: $194
Estimated 2024 payment: $171
Percentage decline: 12%
27130 Total hip arthroplasty
Estimated 2023 payment: $130
Estimated 2024 payment: $126
Percentage decline: 3%
64590 Insertion or replacement of a peripheral, sacral or gastric neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver
Estimated 2023 payment: $106
Estimated 2024 payment: $88
Percentage decline: 17%