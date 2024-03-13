5 ASC procedures seeing a reimbursement decline

Five ASC procedures are projected to experience a decline in reimbursements in 2024, according to a VMG Health report.

Here are the five procedures that may experience a decline in reimbursements:

63685 Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator

Estimated 2023 payment: $314

Estimated 2024 payment: $192

Percentage decline: 39%

27447 Total knee arthroplasty

Estimated 2023 payment: $263

Estimated 2024 payment: $255

Percentage decline: 3%

63650 Implantation of neuroelectrodes

Estimated 2023 payment: $194

Estimated 2024 payment: $171

Percentage decline: 12%

27130 Total hip arthroplasty

Estimated 2023 payment: $130

Estimated 2024 payment: $126

Percentage decline: 3%

64590 Insertion or replacement of a peripheral, sacral or gastric neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver

Estimated 2023 payment: $106

Estimated 2024 payment: $88

Percentage decline: 17%