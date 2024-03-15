5 things to know now about the ASC industry

Here are five key things to know about the current state of the ASC industry:

1. The percentage of ASCs that are independent shrunk from 70% to 68% from 2022 to 2023, according to a February report from VMG Health.

2. The top five ASC companies — United Surgical Partners International, SCA Health, AmSurg, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners — make up 31.9% of the industry's surgery centers, according to the VMG report.

3. CMS added 37 surgical procedures to the ASC-covered list for 2024, 11 of which are nondental procedures.

4. USPI is currently the largest ASC chain.

5. CMS finalized a 3.1% payment rate for ASCs for 2024.