5 ASCs deploying surgical robotics

Here are five surgery centers that have recently began using or hit milestones with surgical robots that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 11:

1. Glenwood Springs, Colo.-based Valley View completed 1,000 procedures using Stryker's Mako robotic arm.

2. Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, is the first in the region to perform a robotic gastric sleeve bariatric procedure using the Da Vinci X robot.

3. C. Kris Hanby, MD, performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers.

4. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic added Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures.

5. Tulsa Bone and Joint's Union Pines Surgery Center is the first ASC in Oklahoma to offer procedures with Mako SmartRobotics.