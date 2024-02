ASCs nationwide are stepping up physician recruitment efforts to further their growth.

Here is where five major ASC chains stand in the fight for physicians:

AmSurg

Number of affiliated physicians: 4,000

HCA Healthcare

Number of affiliated physicians: 3,400

SCA Health

Number of affiliated physicians: 9,200

Surgery Partners

Number of affiliated physicians: 4,000

USPI

Number of affiliated physicians: 11,000+