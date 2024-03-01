4 physician fraud schemes in 2 weeks

Here are four fraud cases involving physicians that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 12:

1. A gastroenterologist in Wheeling, W.Va., has been indicted on charges of tax fraud and obstructing justice after authorities said he failed to pay more than $2.4 million in payroll taxes.

2. A New York City physician was charged for allegedly engaging in a $20.7 million healthcare fraud and illegal kickback scheme.

3. A California physician was convicted for his role in a scheme that defrauded Medicare of more than $2.8 million.

4. A Kentucky physician has pleaded guilty to a $14 million Medicare fraud scheme in which he accepted kickbacks for medically unnecessary equipment and tests.