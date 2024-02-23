West Virginia gastroenterologist charged with tax fraud, obstructing justice

A gastroenterologist in Wheeling, W.Va., has been indicted on charges of tax fraud and obstructing justice after authorities said he failed to pay more than $2.4 million in payroll taxes.

Nitesh Ratnakar, MD, was indicted on 41 counts of tax fraud and one count of obstructing a federal grand jury investigation, according to a Feb. 22 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Ratnakar owned and operated a gastroenterology practice and a medical equipment manufacturer. Between 2018 and 2022, the Justice Department said he failed to pay more than $2.4 million in employee withholdings to the IRS.

The indictment also charges Dr. Ratnakar with filing false tax returns in 2020, 2021,and 2022, and with causing false documents to be provided in response to a federal grand jury subpoena, the release said.