Physician charged in $20.7M kickback scheme

A New York City physician was charged for allegedly engaging in a $20.7 million healthcare fraud and illegal kickback scheme.

Alexander Baldonado, MD, allegedly received cash kickbacks from a laboratory representative and others in exchange for approving orders for tests billed to Medicare, according to a Feb. 22 news release from the Justice Department. He also allegedly participated in COVID-19 testing events at which he authorized tests and expensive and medically unnecessary cancer genetic tests that patients did not request. Dr. Baldonado also allegedly billed Medicare for office visits that were never provided to these patients.

Dr. Baldonado allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid through soliciting and receiving cash kickbacks and bribes from an owner of a medical equipment supply company in exchange for ordering orthotic braces that were medically unnecessary, according to the release.

Dr. Baldonado was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, six counts of healthcare fraud, two counts of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, and one count of soliciting healthcare kickbacks.