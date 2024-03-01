4 physician drug legal battles in 3 weeks

Here are four drug-related legal battles involving physicians that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 6:

1. A physician from Celina, Texas, and eight others have been indicted for illegally dispensing controlled substances.

2. Mary Watson, MD, a physician in Tallahassee, Fla., agreed to pay $60,000 in order to resolve allegations that she violated the Controlled Substances Act.

3. A Massachusetts physician has been convicted for his involvement in an international money laundering scheme involving importing illegal and misbranded drugs.

4. Two Texas physicians were convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids and other controlled substances to undercover agents posing as patients.