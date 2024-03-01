ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician indicted for illegally dispensing controlled substances 

Patsy Newitt -  

A physician from Celina, Texas, and eight others have been indicted for illegally dispensing controlled substances. 

Kevin Shelton, MD, and his co-conspirators allegedly intended to distribute controlled substances, including hydrocodone, oxandrolone, nandrolone, phentermine, alprazolam, diazepam, testosterone, tramadol, Adderall and dextroamphetamine, according to a Feb. 29 news release from the Justice Department. 

The defendants are also accused of conspiring to commit the offense of money laundering.

Dr. Shelton was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture and distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit money laundering. 

