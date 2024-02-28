Florida physician to pay $60K to settle controlled substance violation allegations

Mary Watson, MD, a physician in Tallahassee, Fla., agreed to pay $60,000 in order to resolve allegations that she violated the Controlled Substances Act.

An investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office revealed numerous potential violations of the act, according to a Feb. 27 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Watson allegedly issued at least 76 controlled substance prescriptions for phendimetrazine and failed to maintain any patient files for those prescriptions.

The civil agreement is not an admission of any liability by Dr. Watson nor a concession from the U.S. Attorney's Office that the potential violations were not well-founded.

Dr. Watson voluntarily surrendered her DEA registration in October 2023, the release said.