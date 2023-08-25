4 hospitals, health systems reinstate masking: What ASCs need to know

As hospital admissions related to COVID-19 continue to rise, several hospitals across the country have reinstated mask policies.

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have reenacted mask requirements as of Aug. 25:

1. United Health Services brought back mask policies at locations including UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, N.Y., UHS Binghamton (N.Y.) General Hospital, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, N.Y., and UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton, N.Y., as of Aug. 23.

2. Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa (Calif.) Medical Center reinstated its mask policy Aug. 22.

3. Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital has restored its mask mandate Aug. 18.

4. University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., reinstated mask requirements Aug. 17.