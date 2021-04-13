4 ASC closures in 2021

Financial decline and contract expiration were two reasons for ASC closures in the first quarter of 2021.

Here are four ASC closures announced in 2021:

1. Santa Rosa-based Northern California Medical Associates said it plans to close May 1 and lay off 26 physicians and 151 employees. The group cited natural disasters and financial decline over the last three years as reasons for the closure.

2. Advanced Pain Management, a Wisconsin-based chain of pain management practices and surgery centers, shut down several locations last year. The company closed six locations in March and four more from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31.

3. In February, four solo primary care physician practices in Shelburne, Vt., reported plans to close their practices. Two of the physicians are retiring, and two are joining larger organizations.

4. Gilford, N.H.-based Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists said it will close at the end of March after its service agreement with Laconia, N.H.-based Lakes Regional General Hospital ended and wasn't renewed. The organizations had a service agreement dating back to 2004 but were unable to reach a new agreement.

