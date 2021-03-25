26 physicians to lose their jobs when California practice closes

Santa Rosa-based Northern California Medical Associates plans to close May 1 and lay off 26 physicians.

The group blamed natural disasters and financial decline over the last three years for the closure. The group will lay off 151 employees. Click here to read more about the closure.

Northern California Medical Associates' closure announcement follows multiple other groups that have either closed or sold their practices in the past few months. Gilford, N.H.-based Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists said it will close at the end of March after its service agreement with Laconia, N.H.-based Lakes Regional General Hospital ended and wasn't renewed.

Four solo primary care physician practices in Shelburn, Vt., reported in February they were closing, with two physicians retiring and two becoming employed by larger organizations.

