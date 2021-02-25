4 physician practices to close in Vermont town

Shelburne, Vt., is losing multiple independent physician practices, according to a report in VT Digger.

Four primary care physicians operating solo practices in a shared building plan to close in May. Two of the physicians are retiring and the other two will become salaried employees of larger organizations.

Jessa Barnard, executive director of the Vermont Medical Society, told VT Digger, "This is reflective of the vulnerability of the small primary care practices in the state."

The pandemic has sparked extra challenges for independent physician practices across the U.S. The Physicians Foundation surveyed 3,513 physicians last July and found 8 percent closed their practices amid the pandemic. Fifty-nine percent thought the pandemic would lead to fewer independent physician practices in their communities.

Multiple specialty practices have announced closures in recent months, including Gilford, N.H.-based Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists. The practice plans to close in March after Laconia, N.H.-based Lakes Region General Hospital decided not to renew its service agreement.

Advanced Pain Management, a Wisconsin-based chain of pain practices and surgery centers, shut down several locations last year as well.

