3 ways to boost physician recruiting, per the AMA

Physicians, administrators and CEOs alike are recognizing the importance of recruiting — and retaining — staff.

And according to a report from VMG Health, many ASCs have to spend a quarter or more of their net operating revenue on employees to stay ahead of shortages. When increasing staff pay is not an option, the American Medical Association offered three ways to recruit in a competitive market in a Dec. 26 article on its website.

Offer a variety of health coverage plans to suit individuals with different circumstances, which can make employees feel valued and contribute to their well-being.

Look for ways to stand out to applicants by offering additional benefits, such as supplemental insurance and coverage for nontraditional medical procedures such as massages and in vitro fertilization.