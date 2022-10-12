'Creative considerations' the key to recruiting, retaining talent, orthopedic ASC administrator says

If you want top talent, stop laser-focusing on finances and instead, focus on other ways to keep your workforce engaged, says one orthopedic ASC administrator.

Question: What is the best decision you have made for employee retention this year?

Amanda Sosnosky. Administrator, Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay (Wis.) and Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley (Elgin, Ill.): As an administrator, we are oftentimes too focused on fiscal responsibility and we lack the energy or enthusiasm to think of more meaningful ways to engage our teams in terms that have nothing to do with monetary figures or dollar signs. This year, it has become increasingly apparent with inflation that more creative considerations must be made to attract and retain the top talent in the industry. At Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay and Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley, we know that we have the top talent in the area.

We are engaging our teams in meaningful ways to promote a positive culture. We are putting our talented team members first. We are creating staffing models that will allow for greater job satisfaction and work life balance. We are accomplishing this by adding team members in each of our departments in our ASCs and allowing for flexible shift options for our teams to allow for them to have greater time off with those they love. While this will be an added cost for our facilities, we believe that it will promote a positive culture and translate to a positive patient experience for those we serve.