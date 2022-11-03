3 fast facts on ASC staffing costs 

Here are three breakdowns on ASC staffing costs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study:"

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million. 

Employee salaries and wages:

  • Mean: $2.2 million
  • 25th percentile: $1.3 million
  • Median: $1.9 million
  • 75th percentile: $2.7 million
  • 90th percentile: $3.7 million

Employee salaries and wages-percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 21.3 percent
  • 25th percentile: 16.9 percent
  • Median: 21.3 percent
  • 75th percentile: 25.3 percent
  • 90th percentile: 29 percent

Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region:

  1. All facilities: $1.9 million
  2. Atlantic: $1.7 million
  3. Midwest: $1.8 million
  4. Mountain: $2 million
  5. Northeast: $1.7 million
  6. Pacific: $1.9 million
  7. South: $2.2 million

