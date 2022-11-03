3 fast facts on ASC staffing costs 

Here are three breakdowns on ASC staffing costs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study:"
The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.
- Mean: $2.2 million
- 25th percentile: $1.3 million
- Median: $1.9 million
- 75th percentile: $2.7 million
- 90th percentile: $3.7 million
Employee salaries and wages-percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 21.3 percent
- 25th percentile: 16.9 percent
- Median: 21.3 percent
- 75th percentile: 25.3 percent
- 90th percentile: 29 percent
Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region:
- All facilities: $1.9 million
- Atlantic: $1.7 million
- Midwest: $1.8 million
- Mountain: $2 million
- Northeast: $1.7 million
- Pacific: $1.9 million
- South: $2.2 million