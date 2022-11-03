3 fast facts on ASC staffing costs 

Here are three breakdowns on ASC staffing costs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study:"

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.

Employee salaries and wages:

Mean: $2.2 million

25th percentile: $1.3 million

Median: $1.9 million

75th percentile: $2.7 million

90th percentile: $3.7 million

Employee salaries and wages-percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 21.3 percent

25th percentile: 16.9 percent

Median: 21.3 percent

75th percentile: 25.3 percent

90th percentile: 29 percent

Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region: