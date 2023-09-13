3 states challenging certificate of need laws

Georgia, Mississippi and North Carolina have all made headway in challenging their state's certificate of need laws.

Here are three certificate of need law updates Becker's has reported on since May 24:

1. Committees in Georgia are preparing to make recommendations to state lawmakers ahead of the 2024 legislative session regarding the repeal or reform of certificate of need laws.

2. As of May 29, hospitals in Mississippi are able to establish single-specialty ASCs without obtaining a certificate of need. Under the new rule, hospitals may establish single-specialty ASCs through the submission of an application for a determination of non-reviewability.

3. The North Carolina Senate proposed its budget for the next two fiscal years, with a provision that would allow single-specialty ASCs to convert to multispecialty ASCs without going through a certificate of need process.