3 organizations taking on shuttering ASCs

In the last year, three major healthcare providers have taken on ASCs from shuttering providers and management groups:

1. Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus plans to acquire the shuttering Saltzer Health's ASC. Several different area health providers will purchase or operate other Saltzer facilities and the ASC plans to operate uninterrupted.

2. ASC management company AmSurg has taken over the ASCs formerly operated by Envision Healthcare, which filed for bankruptcy nearly one year ago.

3. Ridgecrest (Calif.) Regional Hospital acquired the required certification to reopen an ASC formerly owned and operated by a now-defunct private physician group.