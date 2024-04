Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus will acquire Saltzer Health's ASC and two urgent care centers as the provider shutters its operations in the area, according to an April 1 report from CBS affiliate Idaho News.

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health announced plans to sell or shut down in January, citing financial and economic challenges.

Several different area health providers will purchase or operate other Saltzer facilities. The ASC will operate uninterrupted as Saint Alphonsus takes it over.